HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there are 756 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,843 in 60 counties.
The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63.
Locally, the state is listing three confirmed cases in Clarion County and five in Armstrong County, with no deaths in either county. Butler County has been hit hard with 60 confirmed cases and two deaths. Also nearby, Venango County has three confirmed cases, while Indiana County has six.
As of mid-day Tuesday, Jefferson, Forest and Elk counties were among the few counties in the state without any confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
At area hospitals, the Butler Health System announced Tuesday afternoon that Clarion Hospital was treating six patients for the virus, with five being suspected cases and one being confirmed. Three patients were being treated in the intensive care unit.
And at Butler Memorial Hospital, six confirmed cases have been reported, with nine additional suspected cases. Is patients are being treated in the intensive care unit.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative to date in Pennsylvania.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4.
• Less than 1 percent are aged 5-12.
• 1 percent are aged 13-18.
• Nearly 10 percent are aged 19-24.
• Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49.
• Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64.
• Nearly 19 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently 26 counties are under stay-at-home orders.