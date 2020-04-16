BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners discussed an expected increase in Community Development Block Grant money as an effect of the coronavirus relief efforts.
The commissioners are expecting to see an increase in grant funds through the CDBG program with the passage of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act federal stimulus package, and other grant funds. Municipalities are asked to create a prioritized list of projects important to their community to the Jefferson County Department of Development. Commissioner Jack Matson said the commissioners want the municipalities to take advantage of the increased funds.
At the March 24 commissioners meeting there were zero cases in Jefferson County and only 851 cases confirmed throughout the state. As of Tuesday there were 24,199 cases statewide, and two in Jefferson County. The office has processed more than 1,500 COVID-19 related emails and phone calls in that time.
Emergency
Recovery Team
One of the efforts highlighted by the commissioners was the formation of an Economic Recovery Team, meant to aid small businesses.
This team is a joint effort from the Jefferson County Development Council, Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, and DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce executive directors to be a resource for businesses to contact for valuable information. The contacts for this team are county Department of Development Director Jamie Lefever, and area Chamber executive directors in Brookville, Punxsutawney and DuBois Jolene Hartle, Robert Cardamone, and Jodi August, respectively.
“These partners are dedicated to ensuring businesses are fully aware of available government assistance and if needed helping businesses apply for assistance,” Matson said.
Penn State DuBois’ North Central Launchbox program director, Brad Lashinsky put together a survey that will be available on the county website for businesses to answer about how they are being affected.
“This is the businesses way of conveying to us their needs and their wants and what has happened to them so we can extend this out to the governor and GT (U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson) just so we can understand what the people are going through,” Commissioner Herb Bullers said.
National Public Safety Communicators WeekThe commissioners also highlighted the efforts of the 911 dispatchers and other public safety communicators. The week of April 12-18 was announced as being National Public Safety Communicators week in Jefferson County.
“I think we need to thank our dispatchers. Just within the last month they’ve been asked different questions they’re not use to, and they’ve been very busy with this COVID-19 and our hats are off to them. They’re our first communication with our first responders,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
April is Autism Awareness Month‘April was also proclaimed Autism Awareness Month in Jefferson County by the commissioners.