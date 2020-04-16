DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low around 25F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%.