CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners announced which municipalities will be receiving federal grant funds under the CARES Act.
The county was awarded $7.1 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funding from the federal government, and the county is using a portion of the money to provide grants to municipalities, businesses and non-profits to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But surprisingly, only 12 municipalities in the county applied for CARES funding. All 12 grant applications were approved, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The municipalities receiving funding are as follows: Sandy Township $202,255; DuBois City $146,897; Lawrence Township $144,768; Clearfield Borough $117,137; Morris Township, $15,000; Boggs Township $15,000; Cooper Township $9,700; Bell Township $6,700; Houtzdale Borough $2,200; Graham Township $3,711; Goshen Township $1,562; and Ramey Borough $1,295.
For the larger municipalities, the commissioners used a formula based on the municipality’s population. For the smaller grants, the commissioners gave the municipalities everything they asked for, if it was eligible, Glass said.
“We wanted to make it as fair across the board as possible,” Glass said.
Sobel noted that many of the local municipalities, especially those with police departments, are facing higher costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It does please us that we are able to help our local municipalities,” Commissioner John Sobel said.
Glass also said he was disappointed that more municipalities didn’t apply for funding.
“You have to ask to get it,” Glass said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said it is possible the commissioners will have a second round of funding for municipalities, but that depends on how much money they have left after the business and non-profit grants are handed out.
The commissioners received a total of 239 applications for grants from small businesses and 60 from non-profits.
Due to the number of applications, the commissioners are estimating it will take them a month to six weeks to process the applications.
“We have many, many applications,” Scotto said.
Glass thanked county Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick and the staff at Clearly Ahead for their assistance in processing the grant applications.