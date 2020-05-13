KITTANNING – With the strains and stress of quarantines, job losses and business closures on everyone’s minds, Armstrong County officials last week proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
At their public meeting on May 7, Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian signed a proclamation that noted that this year’s observance of Mental Health Awareness Month coincides with the pandemic, which has resulted in numerous mental health and emotional hardships. The proclamation explained that the current situation has brought on anxiety and depression for many people, and has sometimes resulted in substance abuse and even suicide.
Fabian, who sits on the advisory board for the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, said that while many front-line workers are getting credit for their work during the pandemic, another group that needs to be acknowledged are the therapists and counselors in the area.
“They’re doing extraordinary work,” Fabian said, noting that many have embraced new technologies and tele-medicine to help their patients.
Fabian also credited Children and Youth Services caseworkers for their efforts during this time.
“They’re also on the front lines,” he said.
“You don’t realize it until it touches your family,” Myers said in agreement.
Tammy Calderone, administrator for the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, said a new support and referral telephone service is now up and running for those suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said people who are suffering from anxiety or difficult emotions related to the pandemic can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week to be connected to resources in their area and other information. The number is 1-855-284-2494 or (724) 631-5600.
“They’re facing a lot of challenges right now,” Calderone said of those suffering from mental health issues.
The commissioners also proclaimed May as Older Americans Month.
Other Business
• The commissioners recognized Dayton-area resident Mary Blaniar Brink, who celebrated her 103rd birthday on April 23.
• The bid award date for upgrades to the HVAC system at the county courthouse and annex was extended 120 days due to the pandemic.
• Approval was given for the purchase of a new, faster scanner to be used to tally voter ballots. Officials said that with all the mail-in ballots expected this year, the county needed a faster scanner to handle the increased volume. The old scanner will also give the county a backup device.