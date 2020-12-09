For the health and safety of our customers and staff, The Courier Express office on Jeffers Street in DuBois is temporarily closed to the public. Staff members can still be reached by phone at 814-371-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A drop box is located on the side of the building for payments and written correspondence. We thank you for your understanding and readership. Be well.
Courier office temporarily closed to public
Ben Destefan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today