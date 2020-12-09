For the health and safety of our customers and staff, The Courier Express office on Jeffers Street in DuBois is temporarily closed to the public. Staff members can still be reached by phone at 814-371-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A drop box is located on the side of the building for payments and written correspondence. We thank you for your understanding and readership. Be well.

