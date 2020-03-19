CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners announced Thursday afternoon that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has ordered all court offices closed and all court activity — aside from certain emergency hearings — to cease through April 4.
In conjunction with that, Clearfield County is closing the courthouse, the annex, and the administration building to the public through April 3 as well. There will be dropboxes set up for essential paperwork during normal business hours.
At this time, all offices are still staffed; those who have urgent business may call 814-765-2641 and speak to the appropriate department.