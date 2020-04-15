CLARION – Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton and District Attorney Drew Welsh recently discussed guidelines for the county court system with an eye toward the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During last Thursday’s prison board meeting, the pair addressed questions about the possibility of the early release of Clarion County Jail inmates by reiterating that there is no such need at this time.
“He’s [jail Warden Jeff Hornberger] doing an excellent job of keeping things under control, and new arrests are low,” Seidle-Patton said of managing the jail’s population. “We’re trying to do it by other means.”
Some of those means, according to the judge, include accepting pleas and imposing time-served sentencing, especially in the case of probation violations.
“It’s not letting anyone out early,” she explained. “We’re moving cases through the system as we normally would, with an eye toward those who we could release because they’ve fulfilled their sentence requirements already.”
Seidle-Patton noted that if circumstances dictated, the county may consider inmates with underlying medical conditions that would put them at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 as candidates for early release.
“We haven’t done any early releases,” she reiterated. “I’m not going to take any action to cut sentences short unless the situation would increase significantly.”
In addition, Welsh said that his office has also asked the courts to delay sentencing for cases that could include “relatively short” amounts of jail time — such as DUI cases — to prevent further risk of virus exposure.
“These are people who are still going to receive the sentence, but it might be in a month or a month-and-a-half,” he said, noting that the courts have agreed to the continuances to date.
“We’re trying to not only look at the job that’s going on in the jail, but we don’t want to be increasing the number of people in the jail, unless it’s a more serious offense,” he continued. “If it’s an offense involving a victim or there’s a danger to society then we’re still looking at those people being incarcerated.”
Seidle-Patton agreed with Welsh’s assessment.
“We’re going to delay cases that have a jail sentence into May to continue to keep the jail population down for the time being,” she said.
She also pointed out that while the current precautions are an effective way to deal with the condition at hand, there will be a back log of cases when the courts return to normal operations.
“We’re going to have some very busy days ahead of us,” Seidle-Patton said.