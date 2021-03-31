DuBOIS — With this month marking the one-year anniversary, Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman provided a local recap of the COVID-19 pandemic during Tuesday’s media teleconference.
On March 11, 2020, PHH held its first coronavirus news conference, which was led by Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH medical director of emergency services and the newly-appointed COVID-19 task force leader. PHH officials had ensured that their personal protective equipment inventory was good, but fortunately, the virus did not hit close to home just yet.
Just two weeks later on March 24, 2020, PHH changed the news conference format to be held over the phone and during that call, the first active COVID-19 case was reported for Clearfield County. That same week, Huntingdon County saw its first case, also.
“By April, Penn Highlands had significantly adjusted our means of patient care, implementing parking lot waiting rooms to minimize the risk of exposure for our patients,” said Norman. “We locked down our facilities and conducted COVID-19 screenings at our entrances, and we began providing care virtually by the Penn Highlands My Health Now app, where we saw a massive surge in usage with what would ultimately become a 5,000 percent increase in patients seeing their Penn Highlands providers by a computer, tablet, or cell phone.”
By May, across the PHH six-hospital health system, officials noted an approximately 40 percent drop from their typical pre-pandemic patient module.
“And toughest of all we experienced our first inpatient who lost their battle with COVID-19,” said Norman.
“Neighbors in our communities placed signs in their yards, thanking Penn Highlands workers for their commitment to patient care,” said Norman. “Donors from throughout our region, surrounded our staff in support, donating a two-day total of $44,000 worth of meals, masks, and other kind gifts. And that’s not counting financial donations from our community members, businesses, and foundations, wanting to do their part to ensure our organization had all the equipment necessary to keep our facilities safe for our staff and our patients.”
In the spring of 2020, PHH DuBois introduced the region’s first self-isolated COVID-19 unit, which was shuttered for a short while later due to low demand, said Norman.
“All of Penn Highlands hospitals worked diligently to increase isolation capabilities and to establish dedicated COVID-19 units or areas to safely care for COVID-positive patients,” said Norman.
Fortunately, said Norman, the summer was relatively COVID quiet in most PHH communities, even as business capacities remained limited in the states and education leaders considered whether to open their schools for the fall.
“We took an early opportunity to educate our communities about the importance of flu vaccines in a pandemic and we recorded a significant number of flu vaccines that were administered across our health system, including at a drive-through community clinic in Penn Highlands DuBois the last weekend in September,” said Norman.
Today, PHH data indicates that flu rates are currently down by about 90 percent from the prior year. Norman said this demonstrates that getting flu vaccines, in addition to all of these precautions like hand washing, social distancing, and mask wearing are effective means of virus mitigation.
In November 2020, PHH began to see a significant uptick in COVID-19-positive patients, and those numbers remained high through January 2021, putting Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals almost to capacity, even with the increased isolation beds.
On Dec. 13, 2020, the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine left Pfizer’s Michigan plant, said Norman.
“Penn Highlands was honored to become one of the first healthcare organizations across the country to be selected to receive a quantity of the shipment,” he said. “By the first week of February, approximately 60 percent of our employees, around 2,300 had received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna.”
Today, PHH DuBois and PHH Huntingdon were selected as one of the preferred locations to continue to receive vaccines, said Norman.
“Three of the counties that we serve are in the top four in the state per 100,000 vaccination rate, which we’re extremely proud of,” said Norman. “And we are excited to announce that we have provided more than 56,500 first and second dose vaccines across our region.”