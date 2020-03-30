ST. MARYS — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Elk County Community Foundation is establishing the COVID-19 Assistance Fund.
The ECCF will administer grants from the fund to nonprofit organizations in Elk County that are serving vulnerable populations, a spokesman said. Support may also be given to nonprofits who have seen detrimental impacts to their fiscal and administrative operation as a result of a loss of revenue, fundraising or staffing.
Community-based organizations that will take the brunt of the impact, both immediately and in the months to follow, the ECCF spokesman said. Much as hospitals are bracing for a dramatic increase in patients in need of acute care, human-service nonprofits must brace for the same, with potentially less contributions to support this important work as the market continues to decline, the spokesman added.
Donations to the new fund can be mailed to the ECCF at P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA, 15857, with checks made to the ECCF – COVID-19 Assistance Fund. Donations will also be accepted through its website at www.elkcountyfoundation.org. Use the “Donate Now” button on the top of the page and indicate the COVID-19 Assistance Fund as the fund name.
For questions or more information, feel free to contact the Foundation office at 814-834-2125. As ECCF staff is working remotely, please leave a message and they will return your call as soon as possible.