CLEARFIELD — Guardian Healthcare has confirmed there has been a case of COVID-19 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Guardian Healthcare issued the following statement.
"We can confirm a case of COVID-19 at our Mountain Laurel facility in Clearfield. We are following all CDC (Centers for Disease Control), CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and DOH (state Department of Health) guidance for health care facilities.
Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is a 240-bed facility at 700 Leonard Street in Clearfield, according to the facility's website.