HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed yesterday (Tuesday), that there are 1,296 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.
All 67 counties have cases of COVID-19.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to death case counts. Yesterday, 360 new deaths were reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,564. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Locally, there are 18 positive cases in Clarion County, up from 16 a week ago, as well as one reported death. Clarion Hospital reported its first coronavirus-related death on Saturday. In Armstrong County, there are currently 38 positive cases, an increase of 10 over last week’s totals. Two deaths have now been reported in Armstrong County.
Also in the area, Butler County leads the way with 162 confirmed cases and six deaths, while Jefferson County has three positive cases and no deaths, Forest County has seven positive cases and no deaths, and Venango County has six positive cases and no deaths.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable residents, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12.
• 1 percent are aged 13-18.
• Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24.
• Nearly 39 percent are aged 25-49.
• Nearly 28 percent are aged 50-64.
• 25 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes in the state, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees, for a total of 5,598 at 396 distinct facilities in 38 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order, now extended to May 8.