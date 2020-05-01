The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties remained steady, according to the Friday update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County has 16 confirmed positive cases, Elk County has three and Jefferson County has four, the latest statistics show.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 436, 159 in Elk County and 316 in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health.
While no deaths have been reported in the tri-county area to date as a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Health reported an additional 62 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,354 in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 1,208 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 46,971. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County remains the same with a total of 63 now. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County remains the same with a total of 96 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County reported one new case with a total of six cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,478 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,097 cases among employees, for a total of 9,575 at 474 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,560 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 180,477 patients have tested negative in the state to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
— Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
— Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
— 1 percent are aged 13-18;
— Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
— Nearly 38 percent are aged 25-49;
— 27 percent are aged 50-64; and
— Nearly 27 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.