Clearfield County has two additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 16, according to Thursday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Elk County remains unchanged with three cases, while Jefferson County also continues to hold steady with four COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to Thursday’s update.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 423, 156 in Elk County and 311 in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health.
Today, the department is reporting an additional 97 deaths for a total of 2,292 in Pennsylvania to date.
There were an additional 1,397 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 45,763. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County reported one new case, with a total of 63 now. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County reported one new cases, bringing its total to 96 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County reported one new case with a total of six cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 175,602 patients have tested negative in the state to date.