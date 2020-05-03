The number of positive COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties, according to the Sunday update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County's confirmed positive cases increased by five, bringing the total number to 21 cases, as of Sunday. Elk County reported one additional positive coronavirus case for a total of four, while Jefferson County now has two additional confirmed cases, with a total of six.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 474, 177 in Elk County and 325 in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health.
While no deaths have been reported in the tri-county area to date as a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Health reported an additional 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 962 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 49,267. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County reported six new cases, bringing its total to 69. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County also reported six new positive cases, bringing the total to 102 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with a total of six cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,122 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,194 cases among employees, for a total of 10,316 at 492 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,635 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,031 of the total cases are in health care workers.
A total of 191,374 patients have tested negative in the state to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
— Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
— Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
— 1 percent are aged 13-18;
— Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24;
— Nearly 38 percent are aged 25-49;
— 27 percent are aged 50-64; and
— Nearly 27 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.