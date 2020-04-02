DuBOIS — The number of Clearfield County COVID-19 cases remained at four positive cases Wednesday, while Elk and Jefferson counties still have no confirmed positive cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clarion County reported one more new positive case, bringing the total to four. Centre County has one additional positive case, bringing the total to 27.
Indiana County remains at six positive cases. The total for McKean County and Potter County remains at one positive case each.
Statewide there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties. The DOH also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74. A total of 42,427 negative cases have been reported to date. All those found to be positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The total number of hospitalizations since March 6 is 620; 51 percent of those hospitalizations are persons 65-plus, 27 percent ages 50-64 and 20 percent ages 25-49.
During this week’s news teleconference, Dr. Shawn Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, said one issue in the local area is the lack of COVID-19 testing that’s available to understand just how widespread the coronavirus is.
“Our region, just like many other regions, have current limited resources to test,” said Sheehan. “Only patients meeting the Centers for Disease Control criteria were tested. And while we would like to be able to test more individuals, that’s not currently possible. Could people be walking in the community with COVID-19? The answer is yes, but until we have mass testing available to us, and that will be some time, that will go unknown.”
Sheehan said there is no indication that mass testing will occur in the short term.
“Mass testing is going to be dependent upon public industry ramping up and making more tests available,” said Sheehan.
Of the approximately 165 people tested PHH-systemwide, a small portion of those tests are still at the lab waiting to be read, Sheehan said.
“As we changed our process, the tests are returning faster and it is a small number. I believe last time I checked it was under 20,” said Sheehan.
Penn Highlands is following CDC guidelines when it comes to testing, he said. It takes a physician’s order to authorize a test, so the first step for someone showing symptoms is to call their primary care physician.
PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said the health system is preparing for the worst-case scenario. He said personal protective equipment supplies, such as masks, are adequate but donations are still being accepted.
Norman said the number of ventilators and Intensive Care Unit beds is approximately 30 for each, with the capacity to go to 90.
“We’re prepared and the good thing about our health system, it gives us resources and flexibility that we are prepared to expand our other facilities if necessary,” said Norman.
Norman reiterated the importance of following CDC guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus, including social distancing, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing.
“Of course, the guidelines that have been put out are really what you want to fall back on,” said Sheehan. “But let’s consider what our country looks like as compared to countries that have been successful. And while we are improving our social distancing, it is not the same as what has happened in China. And that has to do with our type of government. But let’s consider that everyone in China has stayed inside their apartment for months. That’s not happening in this country. And until we see better compliance, the disease rate will continue to rise.”