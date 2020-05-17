HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same over the weekend, according to Sunday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County total number of cases remains at 33, while Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
Elk County is the only of the three counties to report a death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 781, in Elk County at 235 and in Jefferson County at 409, according to the Department of Health.
To date, the state is reporting 4,418 total deaths, an increase of 15 new deaths.
In the latest update, there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234.
Statewide 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases was unchanged, with 24 reported cases now and one death.
— Indiana County’s number of cases increased by two, with a total of 84 reported cases and six deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases, bringing that county’s total to 131 cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County has a total of 11 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.