HARRISBURG — For the third consecutive day, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained unchanged in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, according to Monday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County's total number of cases remains at 33, while Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed changes in the coronavirus death totals Monday. Previously, data was coming from the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). Now, the state is using data from the Electronic Death Registration System (EDRS). Levine said that allows officials to get as near to real-time information as possible.
The change has resulted in death totals changing for some counties in the commonwealth, including Elk County, which now shows no deaths reported to date as a result of COVID-19. Previously, it showed one death.
Levine said the switch allows the state to record deaths in two different ways:
- A person’s death will be counted in the county in which they had a permanent residence.
- If that person required care at a health facility or nursing home, that person’s death will also be tied to that facility, which may be in a different county from the person’s permanent address.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 799, in Elk County at 238 and in Jefferson County at 416, according to the Department of Health.
To date, the state is reporting 4,505 total deaths, an increase of 87 new deaths.
In the latest update, there are 822 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,056.
Statewide 277,553 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases was unchanged, with 24 reported cases now and two deaths (up from one).
— Indiana County’s number of cases was unchanged, with a total of 84 reported cases and four deaths (down two).
— Centre County reported two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 133 cases and five deaths (down one).
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County was unchanged with a total of 11 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in 44 counties.