HARRISBURG — Both Clearfield and Elk counties each reported an increase of one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County’s total number of cases is at 31, while Elk County now has six total cases. Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
Elk County is the only of the three counties to report a death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 681, in Elk County at 224 and in Jefferson County at 390, according to the Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide increase of 137 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,943 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 707 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, bringing the total to 58,698.
Statewide 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases increased by one, with 24 reported cases now and one death.
— Indiana County’s number of cases increased by two, with a total of 78 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases, bringing that county’s total to 126 cases and two new deaths, bringing the total to four.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County remains unchanged with eight reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,408 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,806 cases among employees, for a total of 14,214 at 543 distinct facilities in 44 counties.