The number of positive coronavirus cases in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties remaines unchanged, according to Monday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County’s number of confirmed cases is at 21, Elk County's at four and Jefferson County has a total of six.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 492, Elk County's at 181 and Jefferson County's at 340, according to the Department of Health.
While no deaths have been reported in the tri-county area to date as a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Health reported 14 new deaths statewide, bringing the statewide total to 2,458.
There were an additional 825 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 50,092. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County's number of cases remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County reported one new case, bringing its total to 70. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County also reported three new positive cases, bringing that county's total to 105 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with a total of six cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,345 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,224 cases among employees, for a total of 10,569 at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,646 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,084 of the total cases are in health care workers.
A total of 195,498 patients have tested negative in the state to date.