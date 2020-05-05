BROCKWAY — The annual Fourth of July bike race, the Tour de Brockway, has been canceled due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race Director Terry Maher announced the cancellation in a letter posted to the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July website.
“After careful consideration,” Maher wrote, “we have decided that the uncertainties of COVID-19 have forced us to cancel our 39th Annual Race.”
Maher has been the director of the event for nearly 20 years. He helped bring the race to a more visible role in the Fourth festivities and made sure the route weaved through the community. The race usually runs 21.5 miles over rolling terrain.
In the years since Maher came on board, he has taken the race from just road bikes to having categories for tandem bikes, mountain bikes, and hybrid mountain bikes. The Tour de Brockway attracted more than 100 riders and people all over the state usually come to participate.
Maher said he decided to cancel the race near the end of a virtual Zoom meeting planning Fourth of July events.
In the letter, Maher spoke directly to the many riders who travel to take part in the race.
“We apologize to all the bicycle racers who travel annually to Brockway on the Fourth to participate in one of America’s greatest and longest-running amateur cycling events,” he said. Later in the letter, he concluded, “Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time in American history. Keep spinning.”
As the organizers of the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July make decisions regarding the 2020 event, updates will appear on its website, www.brockwayfourth.com.