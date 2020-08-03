DuBOIS — How COVID-19 has been impacting this year’s Sandy Township budget was discussed recently by Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
With regard to the municipal authority budget, Arbaugh said, at the supervisors most recent meeting, that sewer revenue is down by approximately $45,000 of what it was projected to be at this point because of a decrease in water use.
Water revenue is also down by approximately $30,000 than what the township originally projected, said Arbaugh.
“Sewer expenses are down by about $65,000, which is good, primarily because of the reduction to the sewer payments to DuBois and Sykesville because we’re just not using as much water,” he said.
Arbaugh said the township’s water expenses are staying in line with projections.
“We were hoping they’d be a little bit lower, but we’re still continuing to have some water leak issues within the system,” said Arbaugh. “We’re working on that.”
The township’s consultant was expected to help the township identify a couple of areas with water leak issues last week, he said.
“Additionally, we’re hoping to get these meters to trial from extra supply in the near future, so we’re kind of waiting on them,” said Arbaugh.
In the township’s general fund budget, Arbaugh said property taxes are meeting their projections.
“We’re right in line where we need to be,” he said. “Our earned income is about $15,000 below projections, currently at about 2 percent below. We do expect that to be 5 or 10 percent below at the end of the year, but that’s currently where we stand compared to last year.”
Under legal services, Arbaugh said the township is down by about $20,000 because they were able to settle the police contract.
“We had some money budgeted to resolve that (contract), and we were able to get that taken care of,” he said.
Zoning fees are approximately $15,000 higher than projected on the revenue side, he said. This is a result of some major construction projects and the increase in zoning fees that the township implemented earlier this year.
Zoning wages are down by about $10,000 with the loss of an employee and then that money was transferred to other line items.
Public Works fuel is about $7,500 below projections because of a decrease in gas prices.
Recreation is about $9,000 below projections due to the cancellation of the DuBois YMCA programming and the closure of the Sandy Township Park during a period of time there was no staff there.
“Our budget’s looking pretty good thus far, and we are planning ... there were a couple items that we were waiting on too, like codification of our ordinances, something we feel strongly needs to be done. We had a budget. We’re kind of waiting to see how things played out, but we’re going to go ahead and move forward with that,” Arbaugh said.
In other business, the supervisors amended the police collective bargaining agreement, which will include pay scales for the pending promotion of a new corporal position within the department.
Police Chief Kris Kruzelak expressed appreciation to the supervisors and Arbaugh for moving forward on the corporal promotions.
“It’s something that we’ve needed for awhile,” Kruzelak said. “I’m really looking forward to having supervision on the night shift, and I think it will be a benefit to the department and the community as a whole.”