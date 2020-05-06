HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Health officials Wednesday reported Jefferson County has one new confirmed case, bringing the number of cases to seven.
Elk and Clearfield counties remained unchanged. Clearfield County’s number of confirmed cases is at 21, Elk County’s at four and Jefferson County now has a total of seven.
The DOH is reporting 94 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania is now listed at 3,106.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 514, Elk County’s at 191 and Jefferson County’s at 352, according to the Department of Health.
There were an additional 888 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 51,845. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County reported one new case, bringing its total to 75, and five deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
— Centre County also reported seven new positive cases, bringing that county’s total to 113 cases and one death as a result of COVID-19.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases of COVID-19.
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with a total of six cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,010 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,372 cases among employees, for a total of 11,382 at 502 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the total deaths, 2,108 have occurred among residents of nursing or personal care facilities
Approximately 3,316 of the total cases are in health care workers.
A total of 204,495 patients have tested negative in the state to date.