Recently, dermatologists have been reporting skin findings associated with COVID-19. Case reports conclude there are particular rashes that are the result of COVID-19, and in some cases, the only symptom. However, the CDC continues to add new symptoms to the list such as mental confusion, loss of taste or smell, and now dermatologic effects.
“As we continue to learn new things about the novel virus, COVID-19, we are now discovering dermatologic manifestations of the virus”, said Dr. Lisa Pfingstler M.D of DuBois Dermatology and Cosmetics. “Everyone is well aware of the common Covid-19 symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath. However, many people are asymptotic to those more common symptoms and need to be watching for dermatological symptoms.”
Reports from countries including Thailand, Italy, France and England, have shown nonspecific rashes such as Dengue-fever like rash, ivedo reticularis, morbilliform rash (similar to medication induced rashes), chicken-pox like rash, and most widely reported perino like lesions, dubbed “COVID toes.”
“‘COVID toes’ is the term used to describe a particular rash that appears on fingers and toes with painful or itchy, violaceous, dusky spots and potentially blisters”, explained Dr. Ryan Andrulonis of DuBois Dermatology and Cosmetics. “This resembles a condition known as pernio that typically occurs when blood flow to the extremities is diminished.” “COVID toes” occur mostly in children, especially adolescents, who are otherwise asymptomatic. Dr. Andrulonis points out that “there also have been reports of this finding preceding the flu-like symptoms, and being a late manifestation, after the flu-like symptoms that everyone, including our local communities, need to be conscious of.”
“As our country begins to enter the re-opening phases, it is vital that we stay informed on all the potential signs and symptoms of this virus”, Dr. Pfingstler concluded. Both doctors stated that people who exhibit rash like symptoms should seek care from their healthcare provider.
In efforts to maintain social distancing practices, dermatology visits can be done completely online from the comfort of your own home. You may call their office at 814-371-SKIN(7546) to inquire about televisits done by our board-certified dermatologists and physician assistant.
About DuBois Dermatology and Cosmetics
At DuBois Dermatology & Cosmetics in DuBois, PA, our dermatologists are dedicated to providing comprehensive care to patients of all ages and skin types.
About the Doctors
Lisa Pfingstler M.D. completed her medical studies at Penn State College of Medicine for her Doctorate of Medicine where she received the honor of being inducted to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. After an internship at UPMC Shadyside, she completed a dermatology residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Dr. Pfingstler is proud to have published articles in two premiere dermatology journals.
Ryan Andrulonis M.D. completed his medical studies at The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for his Doctorate of Medicine. Dr. Andrulonis received the distinguished Charles Claude Guthrie award for being in the top four of his class after the first two years and subsequently received the honor of being inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. After an internship at UPMC Presbyterian, he entered a dermatology residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA where he served as chief resident. Dr. Andrulonis has published articles in several of the premiere dermatology journals.