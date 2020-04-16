The Butler Health System reported the following update on COVID-19 in regards to the Butler Memorial Hospital and the Clarion Hospital.
Butler Memorial Hospital
- Total tests thru Monday: 1,955
- Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,459
- Positives: 165
Clarion Hospital
- Total tests thru Monday: 421
- Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 347
- Positives: 14
Hospital Inpatients. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday:
- Butler Memorial Hospital: Seven patients; seven confirmed; two in ICU; BMH reported a death to PA DOH on Monday.
- Clarion Hospital: Two patients; one suspected; one confirmed; one in ICU.
Other:
- BHS discharged its first patient Tuesday who had been on a ventilator. She had been hospilitalied for nearly a month.
- As of this morning BMH has zero Covid-19 patients on ventilators. Two patients who had been supported on mechanical ventilation for some time were extubated yesterday. Both of them, after several weeks of no contact with visitors, have been able to do virtual visits with their loved ones.
- Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment. Email covid19donationsclarion@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.
- To provide financial support, go online to https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx