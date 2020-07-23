ST. MARYS — Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher welcomed everyone to Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting by saying members are pleased to have public meetings again and welcome visitors to discuss agenda topics.
City Manager Tim Pearson said both permits have been approved for the downtown park project.
“We are able to move forward with the demolition,” he said. “Our goal is to have the demo completed by early September.”
Pearson added the City hopes to install the fitness court around the month of October.
The City is also working on obtaining more funding for amenities, Pearson said, through a North Central Pennsylvania Planning and Development Commission grant for $25,000.
The downtown park has not yet been named, Pearson noted, and Council will have the final vote on that decision.
Although Mayor Lou Radkowksi was not in attendance Monday, he shared an update and comments about COVID-19, encouraging the community to be mindful, wear masks, social distance and clean properly.
Penn Highlands Elk shared that they are not experiencing any stress at this time, Radkowski said, and thanked the community for following guidelines.
Radkowski also encouraged the community to be patient with school leaders and systems during this time. Their guidelines are changing daily.
As far as state restrictions for businesses, Radkowski said Elk County seems to get “lumped in” with harder-hit areas.
“Know that I’m escalating this to the governor and his team to better understand why and how this is rolled out as a statewide mandate, and not targeted to urban areas hit hardest,” he said.
Authority, board, commission appointments
- Planning Commission — Ed Schlimm
- Zoning Hearing Board — Kelli Piccolo Hall, Daniel Sorg, Ed Schlimm
- Police Civil Service Commission — D. Seth Hall
- St. Marys Public Library Board — Jackie Herbstritt
- St. Marys Airport Authority position was deferred to the August meeting