DuBOIS — COVID-19 vaccinations have begun this week in local long-term care facilities.
On Tuesday, residents and employees of Christ The King Manor in DuBois received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, according to CEO/Chief Administrator Paula J. Felton-Werner. The second dose will be administered on Jan. 26.
Meanwhile, DuBois Continuum of Care Community Executive Director Lori Jamison said vaccinations will be administered today to approximately 175 residents and staff. The second dose will be given on Jan. 28.
“We are extremely thrilled to share that we are one of the first in the area to receive the vaccine,” said Felton-Werner.
Felton-Werner said the majority of the residents in the skilled nursing home and personal care division have chosen to take the vaccine.
Additionally, Felton-Werner said the majority of the manor’s 360 employees also received the first round of the vaccine.
“While we respect our employee’s personal decisions, we have spent a considerable amount of resources to educate our workforce on the importance of receiving the vaccine,” Felton-Werner said. “We simply encourage our employees to speak to their physicians about their concerns and to take the time to look at the vetted facts from the CDC, FDA and other official sources.”
Christ The King Manor’s total capacity at any one time is 160 residents in its skilled nursing home and 60 residents in the personal care division.
Both Christ The King Manor and the DuBois Continuum are using Omnicare/CVS Health, which is a COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.
“Omnicare/CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program,” said Felton-Werner.
Felton-Werner said CTK employees are committed to helping do their part to protect residents and their own families by receiving the vaccine.
“This was a day of renewed optimism and hopefully the beginning of the end to this pandemic,” said Felton-Werner.
“We are just thrilled to start this process,” said Jamison. “We have had a very good response from people who have chosen to have the vaccine. I am also looking forward to when the vaccine will be available to the rest of the population. I hope that we can get everybody back to normal soon.”