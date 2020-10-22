HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 2,063 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 188,360 cases statewide. Of these, 7,877 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
According to the DOH, the number of cases reported Thursday is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases reported Thursday should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on Oct. 21.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 231,483 with 10,375 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 423 cases; 351 confirmed and 72 probable. Jefferson County reported 152 cases; 108 confirmed and 44 probable. Elk County reported 134 cases; 109 confirmed and 25 probable.
Clearfield County reported 16 new cases. Elk County reported seven new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported four deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,086, in Elk County, 2,914, and in Jefferson County, 3,960, according to the Department of Health.
There were 30 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,592 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,762 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,114 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,185,079 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 197 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 994 cases and 16 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,849 cases and 15 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 43 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 105 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,436 cases among employees, for a total of 30,426 at 1,036 distinct facilities in 62 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,670 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.