HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day total of 3,969 additional positive cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 211,996.
There were 2,060 cases reported Monday, in addition to 1,909 cases reported from Sunday.
Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total cases, 10,232 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1 is 257,836 with 15,907 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 76 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 513 cases; 418 confirmed and 95 probable. Jefferson County reported 232 cases; 169 confirmed and 63 probable. Elk County reported 203 cases; 166 confirmed and 37 probable.
Clearfield County reported 16 new cases. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases. Elk County reported 26 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,780, in Elk County, 3,245, and in Jefferson County, 4,322, according to the Department of Health.
There were five new deaths reported statewide Sunday and six new deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,823 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 5,291 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 3,644 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,338,664 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 262 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,245 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,317 cases and 19 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 11 total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 64 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 165 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,373 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,691 cases among employees, for a total of 32,064 at 1,078 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,810 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.