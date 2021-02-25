DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare officials addressed specific questions about COVID-19 during the most recent media teleconference.
It was recently reported that the United States had the lowest case counts since October. Do you attribute this to vaccinations or is it too early to get hopeful?
“We want to be hopeful, but can’t be sure what part of the decrease is due to the vaccines administered thus far,” said Chief Medical Officer Russell Cameron. “It’s certainly been helping that so many people are honoring social distancing and avoiding gatherings. We continue to encourage the public to get vaccinated when it becomes their turn. If they have questions, discuss them with their primary healthcare provider.”
Is it fair to say that Penn Highlands, like other vaccine providers, is having to prioritize those 75 and older for vaccination right now, even though the eligible group is broader than that because of the limited supply?
“While supplies were limited and there were more people to vaccinate than there were vaccines available, we were in a position where we had to establish those subsets based on the scientific data who would benefit the most,” said Cameron. “We are seeing an increase in the quantity of doses we’re receiving from week to week compared to what we have been seeing since the vaccine was first shipped back in mid-December. Since we have been able to immunize a large number of the elderly, we are now able to start vaccinating the remainder of those groups in 1A.”
Any idea how long it’ll be until the state moves into the next phases of distribution?
“We’re continually in touch with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on this, but currently there is no firm update on when vaccinations for Phase 1B will begin,” said Andrew Kurtz, system director for retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead.
Why do some places, such as the hospital or pharmacies, receive more doses of the vaccine than others each week?
“With the analysis by the Department of Health last week concerning the narrowing of vaccine providers from 1,700 to 300 for first dose allocation, future dose shipments will be based on adherence to DOH guidelines and the ability to efficiently administer COVID vaccine to the community in phase 1A,” said Kurtz.
How has the pandemic affected the heroin opioid crisis locally? And also, how has it affected people dealing with depression? Has there been an increase in patient volume at the Behavioral Health department at Penn Highlands since the start of the pandemic? And do you attribute the increase to the pandemic?
“Our Behavioral Health hospital has seen the steady volumes of patients this past year,” said Cameron. “Several months ago, one of our behavioral health clinicians have reported having seen an increase in patients related to financial and familial stress from COVID-19. We have seen a large increase of virtual behavioral health appointments from patients using our My Health Now app. People can see and talk to their counselor or psychiatrist virtually from the comfort of their home. Patients can go to the app store, download the Penn Health healthcare app called, My Health Now, and contact their Penn Health behavioral health provider to schedule an online appointment. Of course, we offer this remote to our physician office specialties as well.”
How has the behavioral health department project progressing? What is the expected date of completion for the construction project.
The construction of the Behavioral Health hospital on the east campus in DuBois is scheduled be completed in early 2022, said Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
The state recently released news and misallocation of second dose of Moderna vaccines as first doses. How does this impact your vaccine distribution plan?
“We are well aware of this announcement,” said Kurtz. “We immediately froze all first dose clinics where we were providing Moderna to save it for second dose clinics. We believe we have enough in reserve for those folks who receive the first dose of Moderna and need a second dose.”
Norman expressed appreciation to all of those who have been helping with the vaccination clinics, including many of the local EMS agencies and to the churches and schools who are volunteering their space.
“We are all in this together — Penn Highlands, our employees, other agencies, pharmacies, doctors, and hospitals, who are also providing the vaccines, and of course, the people in the community,” said Norman. “To overcome this pandemic this is going to take all of us following safety guidelines and being patient as we proceed with vaccinations from phase to phase and from group to group through all the different phases. Our hospitals remain safe. And we appreciate the community’s outpouring of support during these trying times.”