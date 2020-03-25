SLIGO – Celebrating family milestones, and even just routine visits, have become difficult in the time of coronavirus precautions; but one local family found a way last week to mark an important day for a resident at Country Springs Personal Care near Sligo.
Last Tuesday was not only St. Patrick’s Day, but also Nancy Matthew’s birthday, who currently resides at Country Springs. The current restrictions on visitation at the facility did not stop Nancy’s family from creating a special birthday for her.
Nancy’s daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughters came to her window to sing her happy birthday.
While this is a challenging time for many people across the country and world, especially for those who cannot visit with their family members face-to-face, families such as Nancy’s are showing their love and compassion while finding ways to stay connected.
Country Springs has had family members call and then drop off care packages of goodies and old photo albums. The residents have enjoyed looking through their old photos and calling their family members and reminiscing as they look at them.
Officials at the facility said that although visitation for family and friends is restricted, family members are still getting to see their loved ones from the window outside of their communities, as well as utilizing technologies such as FaceTime and Skype.
“Country Springs Personal Care, part of the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center campus, remains committed to serving our residents, staff and family members during this difficult time,” said Mindy Gatesman, administrator at Country Springs. “We have been following Covid-19 and have been taking a proactive approach to keep our residents, staff and families safe and educated as this unfolds.”
Country Springs Personal Care, a not-for-profit community located in Sligo, is adhering to the numerous preventative measures to protect residents residing in nursing facilities set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, along with other federal, state and local authorities. A few of those measures are to restrict visitation for all non-essential visitors; with some very limited exceptions, implementing active screening for all essential people entering the building and limiting group gatherings in all Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) across the Commonwealth to protect the susceptible senior population.
“Our campus’ dedicated nursing, dining and activity professionals have been busy ensuring our residents are engaged and still able to communicate with family members via phone, Skype and other means of communication,” Gatesman said. “Country Springs is being creative to offer exterior safe areas where families/friends can come see their family member. This current pandemic is truly an unfortunate situation for our residents, but we are trying to be creative to ensure daily life enrichment opportunities for our residents. We are devoted to see our residents SMILE.”
Country Spring and Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has invited the community to participate in its SMILE Project.
“As a not-for-profit organization, Country Springs is blessed to have many volunteers, entertainment groups and churches that add smiles and life enrichment of our residents,” Gatesman explained. “We are inviting the community to help with this endeavor. With many students now at home from school, students of all ages can share their talents. This could be an educational opportunity for the school-aged children. They can record themselves as they practice for their spring musical performances; musicals; record themselves as they demonstrate their science project; reading their favorite stories; make greeting cards; write a story or letter. This campus is asking church groups who are still holding small group Bible studies and/or churches to recording their Sunday church message. Those all could be recorded and shared with residents. There are many other opportunities which the community can help brighten a day and bring a SMILE to the residents.”
“Our facility continues to diligently stay abreast of all the changes and guidance regarding the coronavirus,” Gatesman said. “We take our commitment to care for our residents very seriously and continue to work closely with all the appropriate agencies on a daily basis.”
Country Springs has established a News & Updates section on its website at ClarviewNursing.com and will be utilizing its social media platforms such as Facebook to keep families and friends updated as this situation unfolds. Additional inquiries can be directed to the administrator by calling (814) 745-3276.