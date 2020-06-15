CLARION – When thinking about heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, those who come to mind are most often doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.
There is, however, another group of individuals who are essential for maintaining the health and safety of all who visit the hospital — the environmental service staff.
As a housekeeping aide at Clarion Hospital, Shannon Ferringer is one of 18 employees responsible for the day-to-day cleaning operations of the hospital, located along Hospital Drive in Clarion.
“It’s part of my job to clean multiple areas throughout the hospital facility every day,” Ferringer said, citing some of his responsibilities as stocking supplies, cleaning the floors and making sure all areas of the hospital are kept clean. “I’ll do anything asked of me to get the job done and be a team player.”
While hospital maintenance is always an important and ongoing job, cleaning practices have become even more crucial since the onset COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to keeping up with his regular responsibilities, Ferringer said the hospital has put extra emphasis on frequently cleaning highly-touched areas in the facility in an effort to keep germs at bay and the patients safe.
“There may be less traffic in the hospital, but we are still keeping up with our cleaning schedule,” he said.
Although standard precautions are always used when cleaning the hospital, Ferringer pointed out that safety measures were heightened when the pandemic struck.
“We now have to wear masks every day at work, and, if we are cleaning an area that has a COVID-19 patient, we have to take the standard precautions and wear the appropriate personal protective equipment to keep us safe,” he said.
Ferringer said his work is made possible through the combined efforts of his team members.
“They’re like family to me,” he said.
Clarion Hospital President Steven Davis also acknowledged how the entire hospital team depends on the efforts of the environmental service staff.
“Environmental service staff are an essential part of any team in the hospital environment. They are regularly in the patient rooms, interacting with patients and helping to ensure a clean environment as well as a positive patient experience,” Davis said. “The importance of their role has been elevated during our recent pandemic, as they are required to disinfect and turn over rooms, following established protocols all designed to keep our patients and staff safe. They are truly on the front lines along with our providers and should be recognized as heroes.”
Self-described as a “blue collar worker” and a “team player,” Ferringer has worked at Clarion Hospital for a total of 11 years. A native or the New Bethlehem area, he is a single father to a daughter, who graduated from Keystone High School this year.