DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District announced Thursday afternoon that the parade and graduation ceremony at Mansell Stadium, originally scheduled for Friday evening, has been rescheduled for Saturday evening due to inclement weather being forecast for Friday evening.
The event will kick off with the 2020 Parade of Graduates.
Students and parents who wish to participate in the parade will need to report to the high school between 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Parade participants must be at the high school with their vehicle no later than 6:30 p.m. to be placed in the parade line-up.
The parade will depart from DAHS at 7 p.m. and end at the DuBois Area Middle School on Liberty Boulevard.
At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, the graduates will begin the processional into Mansell Stadium for the commencement ceremony.
At approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday, the pre-recorded 2020 DAHS commencement ceremony will begin playing on the large outdoor screen which will be located inside the stadium.
Because the link to the ceremony will be made available for everyone to download through the district website, the district encourages family and friends to plan their own private watch parties of the graduation ceremony to help celebrate this occasion. This ceremony, including all speeches, performances, and announcements of graduates and their future plans will also be broadcast live over Sunny 106.5 FM.