DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District officials have initiated a survey of the 255 high school seniors to capture what is most important to them when it comes to graduation.
Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last week’s virtual board meeting, said 158 students responded to the survey. The survey indicated that the vast majority of the students prefer to receive their diplomas at Mansell Stadium.
Some of the other results include:
— 142 responders said they would attend a senior banquet if they were able to have one at a later date.
— Four students informed the district that they have earned an Eagle Scout or Gold Award and the district would like to recognize them at the graduation.
— Eighty-one students said that they would definitely participate in a parade; 61 said they would likely participate; and 16 said they were not interested in a parade.
— Students responded with nominations of the class teacher of the year and they are working with high school Principal Brian Weible on that.
— Many responses indicated that they would like to have 2020 on the scoreboard at the football field every Friday night through May as “a neat way to count down to graduation.”
Benton said the survey indicates prom is also very important to the seniors. She said the plan is to hold a Junior-Senior Prom at the DuBois Country Club sometime during June or July if the limits on social gatherings are lifted. Prom advisors have been in communication with the country club and have obtained several possible dates in both late June and July.
The theme of this year’s prom will be “Through The Decades,” said Benton, and since a large number of prom attendees would be graduates at the time of the event, it was decided that no guest forms would be required. However, all attendees would instead need to show identification to confirm that they’re under the age of 21, Benton said.
“I just want to say I’m just very, very pleased at how the high school administration and staff has really empowered the senior class and really solicited their feedback,” said Benton. “I’m very proud of our students and their leadership in the class officers and all of our student activity groups that are really coming together and finding creative ways to really make all of our end of the year assemblies and graduation ceremonies happen.”