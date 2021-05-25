DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Envirothon Team was recognized by the DuBois Area School Board for its second place finish in the Clearfield County competition.
Due to the pandemic, the Clearfield County Conservation District held the 2021 Envirothon competition virtually, said CCCD Education Technician Mark Lyons, who noted that the competition is open to all high schools in the county.
“We take part every year ... it’s a national environmental competition,” said Lyons. “The purpose of the competition is to introduce students to the field of environmental science and maybe enlighten them on education and career paths in this field.”
Envirothon challenges high school students to think critically about the natural world and their roles in it. Envirothon combines in-class curriculum and outdoor training, helping students to learn more about aquatic ecology, forestry, soil and land use, wildlife, and current environmental issues.
The winner of the county competition moves on to the state level and those winners will then compete at the national level, said Lyons. This year, West Branch High School in Morrisdale took first place in the local competition.
The DuBois team placed second. Those members present at the meeting included Timothy Stainbrook, Justin Kalgren and Payton Wheaton. Absent were Sarah Swope and Melina Petrick.
“There’s a lot of reasons to be proud of that,” said Lyons.
Lyons, who is a DAHS graduate, said he went down the same path as these students. He received a degree in geoscience and has been working in the field of conservation for the past two years.
“The first time I looked at these Envirothon exams this year, I couldn’t believe how difficult the material was,” said Lyons. “I mean I had trouble answering a lot of these questions myself, and to come in second place, these guys scored really high on all the tests. The team that beat them, I think they scored number 16 in the whole state out of 66 competing teams. They did really well and they were right up there in second place.”
Lyons presented the team members with a plaque and a trophy.
“COVID presented challenges. We had to do the competition on a virtual platform this year. You guys were very engaged with the competition, and stayed with me every step of the way,” said Lyons. “I just wanted to show our appreciation for you.”