DuBOIS — The administration at the DuBois Area High School is proud of a successful year of athletics to date, with nearly 700 students participating in fall, winter and spring sports.
During an administrative mid-year update at the district’s most recent virtual board meeting, Principal Brian Weible and Assistant Principal Chuck Pasternak spoke on behalf of Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Edinger, who were both unable to attend.
They talked about how they developed and implemented health and safety guidelines, which have helped create the opportunity for students to participate in athletics this school year.
“We provided a (live-streaming) option for families and fans to be able to watch sports, without people being able to come in, and I think that’s a pretty cool thing,” said Weible.
The principals also said that they have worked collaboratively as the district plans for new or renovated athletic facilities throughout the district.
TransportationAlso, in Edinger’s absence, who is the transportation director, the principals provided a transportation report.
“I can’t say enough about the help he has been to us with the athletic department, all while he is also relatively new in his position as director of transportation,” said Weible. “It’s been a very, very challenging time, but like I said, Mr. Edinger has done an absolutely outstanding job making the transition from our previous director, Mr. (Randy) Schmidt. And one of the things I know Andy is focusing on is working on building relationships and rapport with the various entities, our bus contractors, the various administrators throughout the district, all of the families of students that he has dealt with on a daily basis. I’m just very, very proud of Andy and his job that he’s doing there.”
The transportation department has successfully programmed and launched the IBussBoss program so that support staff can have access to their student’s busing information.
Also, the department purchased and distributed new booster seats to replace the expired ones for the district’s specialized vehicles.