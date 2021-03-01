DuBOIS — Two DuBois Area High School students — Leah McFadden and Melina Petrick — will virtually present their research projects on March 6 at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional science competition, according to DAHS Science Team Coach Doug Brennan.
The competition usually is held at the Pennsylvania State University at Altoona, said Brennan. However, this year’s projects and adjudication take on a different norm due to COVID-19, he said.
“Projects were under COVID protocol and have been researched and presented with safety in mind for all,” he said.
Petrick, a senior, will present her project on “How Prescribed Fires Promote Growth.”
McFadden, a sophomore, will present her project, “Prism Lens Therapy in Combating Rising Myopia in Children.”
Receiving a first award in the presentation judging, the students would be eligible to virtually present at the PJAS state competition in May. The state presentations are usually held at the Pennsylvania State University, University Park.
The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) is a statewide organization of junior and senior high school students designed to stimulate and promote interest in science among its members through the development of research projects and investigations. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is divided into 12 PJAS regions. Each PJAS region consists of two or more counties. Every PJAS region has one or more directors and a treasurer who oversee the operation of the region.
PJAS also has a state director, a state secretary, and two state treasurers, as well as committees for judging, safety, technicians, and awards, said Brennan.