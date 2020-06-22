DuBOIS — Approximately four months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the DuBois Area School District is taking its first steps to phase in sports.
In a 6-1 vote last Thursday, the board approved the health and safety plan for the resocialization of sports and authorized the superintendent to revise the plan as deemed necessary with the understanding that any revisions will be presented to the board for approval at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
Directors voting in favor of the plan included Larry Salone, Jeff Madinger, Dustan Dodd, Albert Varacallo III, Sam Armagost and Robert Wachob. David Schwab voted no. Mark Gilga and Gil Barker were absent from the meeting.
“I do not oppose athletics. Do not get me wrong,” said Schwab when explaining his no vote. “But I do know using the local newspaper numbers of 46 or 47 less than two weeks ago, and today we’re at 61. That’s an increase of almost 25 percent. I have a feeling we’re moving too fast, in my opinion.”
The plan is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the National Federation of High School Sports and the PIAA, said Athletic Director Chuck Ferra.
All summer activities are voluntary. Ferra said athletes, coaches, and staff will undergo a COVID-19 health screening prior to any practice, event, or team meeting. The type of screening will be dependent upon the available resources and the phase level. The purpose is to check for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The screenings will range from a verbal/written questionnaire to a temperature check. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted to participate and will be sent home. Parents/guardians will be notified.
The district will promote healthy hygiene practices such as hand washing (20 seconds with warm water and soap) and employees will be strongly encouraged to wear a cloth face covering, said Ferra. Face coverings will not be used for athletes while practicing or competing. Hand sanitizer will be available for team use as resources allow.
The district will also intensify cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation in all facilities.
The district will encourage social distancing through increased spacing, small groups, and limited mixing between groups, to the greatest extent feasible.
The district will educate athletes, coaches, and staff on health and safety protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19, Ferra said.
It is the expectation of the district that individuals who are sick must stay home.
DASD will follow established protocols in the event that a coach or student athlete displays symptoms of illness during a practice or event.
The district will monitor the developments of COVID-19 with local authorities, employees, and families regarding cases, exposures, and updates to policies and procedures.
Athletes and coaches must provide their own water bottle for hydration. Water bottles may not be shared.
Sports will have various classificiations including high, moderate and low risk, said Ferra. High risk would be football, wrestling, competition cheerleading (stunts).
Moderate risk includes basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, pole vault, high jump, long jump, 7- on-7 football.
Low risk sports include running events, cross country, throwing events, swimming, golf, gymnastics, weightlifting, sideline cheer and rifle.
Following PIAA regulations, fall sports practices cannot begin until Aug. 17 at which time schedules and other details will be determined. Football can begin Aug. 10. In regard to spectators, Benton said she does not want to prohibit parents and relatives from watching students perform and that since the stadium accommodates approximately 5,000 people, she feels spectators can be trusted to follow guidelines. As to the band participation she said she will meet with the band director soon to work out details of band participation.