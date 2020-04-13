DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton understands and respects Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year.
“But my heart is heavy for our students, especially the seniors,” said Benton. “When they left school on March 13, they had no idea it was their last day of high school.”
Despite the closure, every senior deserves graduation, said Benton.
“Although it cannot be a traditional ceremony, we will have a graduation ceremony of some type for our seniors and their families,” said Benton. “We have already started to brainstorm ideas and we plan to engage the seniors in the conversation within the next few weeks.”
In anticipation of the governor’s decision to extend the closure, Benton said she is very proud to have eight days of online learning underway.
“After the first eight days, I couldn’t be happier with the success of our online program,” said Benton. “It has truly been a team effort for our school district and families to provide continuity of education through planned instruction for our students.”
Benton said the district will continue with the goal to meet 180 instructional days. They have 42 more to go, she said.
Seniors will graduate on May 29 and the last day for students in grades kindergarten through 11th grade will be June 1, she said. Students are encouraged to work ahead and complete required coursework.
“Our students in grades K-11 will be returning next year and it’s important that we do everything we can to prepare them for the next grade level,” Benton said. “It is also important that we continue to prepare our seniors for college, military and/or careers. Our students need and deserve the best education we can provide. Our teachers and parents are working incredibly hard and doing an outstanding job.”
Benton noted that she is a working parent, too, and understands it is difficult to balance a career and facilitate online learning at home in the evening.
“I also understand that I am an educator but not everyone lives with a certified teacher in the house. We are committed to providing as much support and flexibility as possible to our families. We understand and are here to help,” she said.