DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District’s 2020-21 proposed final budget was presented by Business Manager Jeanette Buriak at the board’s April meeting.
One of the largest categories under expenditures is instruction, which makes up 57.1 percent of the budget, said Buriak. Overall the district’s instruction reduction is 0.15 percent over last year’s budget. Support services, which makes up 31.2 percent of the budget, has a 12.4 percent decrease among support services. Non-instructional, which makes up 6.1 percent of the total budget shows a negative 2.4 percent reduction.
Facilities improvement will make up 3.9 percent of the district’s proposed budget for 2020-21.
“This is the big increase of 318 percent,” said Buriak. “As we are preparing for the Wasson renovation, we will not sell our bonds, we won’t issue bonds until the bond market is the most favorable to the school district. And if you remember, we passed a resolution in January that said that anything that we used out of our general fund or our capital fund base for construction, we can pay back to our general fund and our capital projects funds.”
“Other expenditures” makes up 6.2 percent of the district’s budget. The debt service will increase, provided the district is able to sell its bond so the board must budget for that. The budgetary reserve has been increased slightly for healthcare which may go up, she said.
Salary and benefits make up 70 percent of the district’s budget, while contracts and obligations take up another 23 percent, and 7 percent for everything else
Budgeted expenditures, at $62,095,176, are about 2.6 percent less for 2021 than budgeted for 2019-20, which was $63,725,889.
Total revenues for 2020-21 are listed at $58,660,243. Total revenue was $61,026,594 in 2019-2020.
Buriak said the district may have more information on the revenue portion of the budget before directors are expected to adopt a proposed final budget May 14.
“The expenditure side will not change. This is what we will put on the May final proposed budget,” Buriak said. “The revenue side can change without any problem and we aren’t held to a revenue side of the budget, only an expenditure side of the budget. So we’ll hope that we have better news in May and it looks better than anticipated.”
Final budget adoption is expected to take place at the board’s June 18 meeting.