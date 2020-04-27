DuBOIS — Online learning throughout the DuBois Area School District continues to be a success, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“Through a total school community effort, we have successfully completed 18 days of planned instruction through online learning,” Benton said during the board’s virtual meeting last week.
“We continue to exceed 90 percent participation and we are working every day to eliminate barriers to online learning that may be impeding students from participating,” said Benton. “We meet weekly and have discussions daily with the administrative team.”
Benton said the response from the school district staff as a whole continues to be positive.
“The administrators frequently say, ‘It’s going better than we ever imagined,’” said Benton. “Although we face our fair share of challenges, I watch our community time and time again unite to embrace challenges as one big family. When a challenge involves our children, there’s nothing that can stop us. Words cannot express how proud I am of our school district team and of our school community for staying true to our mission to educate our students. Despite the extended school closure, our students are learning.”
Board President Larry Salone commended Benton and her staff for doing an “amazing job.”
“We (the district) are in a leading position in this whole state on how to educate our kids. I would have to guess we’re in the top 10 because we started this early and did the right thing,” said Salone.
Director Mark Gilga said once the board can get back to the usual face-to-face meetings, the board will need to recognize Benton and her team’s work.
“How they really didn’t miss a beat through all of this ... give recognition where recognition is due,” said Gilga.
Director Sam Armagost also commended Benton and Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson, along with the district staff.
“You did a great job. You jumped on the bandwagon right away,” said Armagost. “You started virtually teaching our kids and I have family that teaches in the Pittsburgh district and they just started this week virtual teaching online.”