DuBOIS — Today — the first day of National Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week which continues through Friday — DuBois Area School District administrators find that they have more “teachers” to appreciate than ever before.
“Due to the extended school closure, our school family has grown by thousands as we welcome parents, guardians and caregivers into our celebration of ‘teachers and staff,’” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Through a total school community effort, we continue to experience more than 90 percent student participation in our online learning program.”
Benton remembers the date of March 25, prior to the launch of online learning.
“There were many questions as to the expectations of online learning,” she said.
As they began this educational journey, Benton reminded the DASD team of key points.
One was the fact that “nobody signed up for this,” she said. “Not for the virus, not for the social distancing and isolation, not for an online class, not for teaching remotely, not for learning from home, and not for mastering new technologies on the fly.”
She wasn’t asking for them to like it, she said. But, she needed them to “embrace it” and they did.
Benton said educators were going to embrace it by leading with confidence and compassion.
They were going to prioritize each other as professional educators.
They were going to prioritize simple solutions that work best for the students.
They were going to prioritize sharing resources and best practices in online education to promote student engagement.
And they were going to prioritize clear communications with each other and with those that they serve.
Perhaps it would not be the same quality education, Benton said, but the educators would continue to foster the development of the students, teach their standards aligned, board approved-curriculum and remain flexible and adapt to the needs of the students.
“We will not give up educating our students,” Benton told them. “We will provide a sense of reassurance to our students when there is so much uncertainty around us. We will do this together.”
Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson said the teachers have exceeded any expectation, as far as their ability to adapt and their creativity in embracing online learning and the opportunities they’re providing for the students is really commendable.
“I can’t say enough about, the open-mindedness and willing to do whatever it takes to help the kids get engaged with it, to help them get online, to eliminate barriers,” said Matson. “Everybody’s stepped up to the plate. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I think they’ve done a tremendous job. I’m proud to be a part of it.”