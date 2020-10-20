DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton discussed the possible return to five-day, in-person instruction for middle and high school students at last week’s board work session.
Benton said shortly after the board approved the return of five-day, in-person instruction for elementary students at a special meeting on Oct. 7, she received many inquiries regarding the return of middle and high school students. It was noted that elementary students returned to five-day, in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 9.
Since that time, Benton said she has been working with middle and high school administrators on the potential return of five-day, in-person instruction.
“I want to get the information out, so we have plenty of opportunities to investigate anything further and have some discussion,” Benton said. “But as of right now, we are looking at the possibility of having students return on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.”
Benton discussed the implications of where decisions or recommendations are being made based upon county data.
Benton also noted there are seven school districts within Clearfield County.
“And despite the recommendations, four of those school districts, they started the school year with full in-person instruction and they have done so successfully,” said Benton. “So there are three school districts remaining. And as we discussed at our last meeting, Harmony Area School District is working for a full return of K to 12 students on Nov. 2, however, they are a much smaller school district. Clearfield Area School District, they are also exploring possibilities for returning for in-person instruction. And we of course, we have our plan and a proposal moving forward.”
Under normal conditions, the state’s ideal recommended building utilization of a secondary building is 85 percent.
“Of course, given the circumstances surrounding COVID, the lower the building utilization, the better,” she said. “The enrollment at the middle school is higher than the high school. The enrollment there is a 1,105 students whereas the high school is 987.”
“We would want to subtract the number of students participating in our virtual academy,” said Benton, noting that it is far more popular and more appealing to the students at the high school level than it has been at the middle school.
The actual in-person enrollment if the students were attending every day shows that building utilization would be 65 percent at the middle school and 50 percent for the high school.
However, a number of students are not at the high school for a full day of instruction, she said. The building utilization is actually at 37 percent, she said.
“The high school principals, they feel very confident in bringing all of the students back at the same time in grades nine through 12,” Benton said.
At the middle school, the building is slightly smaller and students are there all day long. They are not doing work release or dual enrollment.
“We have our total enrollment, 1,105. There are 409 students on team DuBois, 391 on team Beavers. The number of students that have been there every day since the first day of school it’s quite a bit larger than the high school. They’ve had 60 students participating every day. And then we would redact the virtual academy students and the distance learners. So that’s where we get the number of 860,” said Benton.
“We have identified at the middle school that we have students that are struggling. And we also recognize that we need to provide interventions to these students as soon as possible. The end of the ninth weeks is on Oct. 28. So the principals, the counselors, and the teachers, they are generating a list of students that are in need of intervention. That’s going to be primarily that they’re not being successful academically,” said Benton.
She said the district realizes there are students who may be demonstrating success academically, but they could be struggling in other areas.
“For some of these students, they may have been separated from their best friends since March and that’s really hard, especially at this level,” said Benton. “The counselors and the teachers are generating lists, and what we are doing is we’re making contact and we are reaching out inviting these students to return to school now so that we can get them in, try to help them to get caught up and try to salvage the first marking period as much as we possibly can.”
Benton said the district will start with a gradual return of the middle school students to try and meet the students’ needs.
“That will help us to make sure that all of the procedures and all the protocols that we have in place continue to be effective,” she said.
From there, the district is looking at the potential for fifth and sixth grade students to return to school on Monday, Nov. 2. The district is looking at ninth through 12th grade students to return to school five days a week on Nov. 2. Then the district would continue to phase in the middle school students the following week on Monday, Nov. 9, with students in seventh and eighth grade returning at that point.
A special voting meeting to possibly approve the transition to five-day, in-person instruction is being planned for the week of Oct. 26.