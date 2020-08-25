DuBOIS — It may still feel like summer outside, but vacation ended Monday for both DuBois Area School District and DuBois Central Catholic students who returned to school.
“Today DCC opened our 2020-2021 school year in both full in-person instruction and online remote instruction,” said President Gretchen Caruso. “All students arrived that we were expecting. The students have been great. There has been no difficulty with asking them to wear masks, they have been extremely cooperative.”
Caruso also said there was a lot of joking from students and staff that it was the longest summer ever.
“Students, faculty, and staff can all agree that it’s great to be back together,” said Caruso. “Classes have definitely been taking advantage of the beautiful day and going outside for learning activities. Since day one I have been asking the Lord to lead the way for DCC and he definitely has heard and answered my prayers. May today be the beginning of a sensational school year.”
At DCC, students and staff had mixed feelings about wearing masks to school.
“Personally, I don’t like to wear a mask but if it’s what’s best, I’ll keep wearing it,” said guidance counselor Tia Snyder.
“Wearing masks is fun because we get breaks,” said first-grader Avery Anderson.
“I hate wearing masks because you can’t breathe,” said Aiden Snowberger, an eighth-grader at DCC.
Freshman Nate Harris said he enjoys seeing everyone again.
However, “I don’t like wearing masks because they’re uncomfortable,” Harris said.
It’s good to be back, said junior Sophie Ginther, noting that she doesn’t mind wearing a mask.
Though senior Ethan Kness said he doesn’t like wearing a mask because they are uncomfortable and it’s hard to breathe with them, he said he is feeling safe back at school and seeing his pals.
In the DuBois Area School District, many students returned for a hybrid blended approach to in-person instruction in which they will attend school in-person every other day. Other students selected either the distance learning or the Virtual Academy option.
“Although a hybrid learning model was not the way we had hoped to start the school year, it was wonderful to have the teachers, staff and children in our schools again,” said DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Despite a few opening day challenges, the teachers, staff and administration were remarkably optimistic and provided positive feedback after the first day.”
The majority of DASD students have been out of school for 22 weeks, said Benton. One benefit of having half of the student population in attendance was small class sizes. The reduced number of students provided the teachers and staff with an opportunity to implement the new health and safety measures that have been adopted by the District.
“This was probably one of the quietest opening days in history,” Benton said. “In addition and of equal importance, was the benefit of the teachers and staff having more one on one time with the students to start building relationships. When Dr. Matson and I toured the schools, we were greeted with positivity and support.”
After observing the students in summer instructional programs adhere to the new health and safety guidelines, DASD was confident that they were prepared for a similar level of success when the students returned for the reopening of the new school year, Betnon said.
“The consensus of the administrative team was unanimous. The teachers, staff, parents and students exceeded our expectations,” Benton said. “I’m beyond proud of our school community. When faced with challenges that infringe upon our children, we stop at nothing to overcome them. We unite as a community to meet the needs of the children. All of the time spent writing and revising health and safety plans this summer was totally worth the reward of seeing our schools full of children learning again.”
“I’m so thankful for the support of our community and school board and especially for our amazing and talented team at DASD,” Benton said. “Our success as a district can be attributed to the contributions of every team member. We are stronger together and we are stronger than ever.”