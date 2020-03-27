DuBOIS — Educators in the DuBois Area School District engaged in a day of professional development related to online learning on Thursday.
"Specifically, our sessions, developed and led by our administrative team and five instructional technology coaches, consisted of Google Classroom and options for live virtual meetings," said Superintendent Wendy Benton at this month's board meeting. "Our professional staff has embraced this challenge and they are committed to continue educating our students through an online platform. The leadership of the information technology department and administrative team has been extraordinary."
After issuing surveys to the staff and to district families, Benton said the district understands and acknowledges the digital divide that exists in the district.
"We continue to work with multiple vendors to acquire the necessary number of hot spots and devices so that all students have the opportunity to learn and engage with their peers and especially their teachers," said Benton. "As soon as the hot spots arrive, families that have requested them, will be contacted and arrangements will be made for families to pick up the required equipment."
Because supplies are limited, Benton said the district respectfully asks that families only request what is absolutely necessary. If families have internet at their homes but worry that it may not be reliable, they are encouraged to use their own service before requesting a hot spot from the school district. Families will have a two-day window to pick up their school-issued equipment. Families that have their own equipment and internet services will be informed, two days in advance of launching the online platform.
Benton said every teacher is developing a Google Classroom to facilitate learning through an online platform. Instructions on how to access the Google Classroom will be provided to students and families in advance. A link to online learning will be conveniently located on the district website on the home page.
"We plan to begin with five days of online instruction to finish the third nine week grading period. Once completed, we will begin with the fourth nine week grading period," said Benton. "Nothing can replicate the quality of instruction that our professional educators provide through direct instruction in the classroom setting. However, given the circumstances, we are committed to providing the best instruction possible through an online platform."
The district will pick up where they left off on March 13 and follow standards aligned, board approved curriculum.
"We will continue to teach, assess for understanding and provide students with an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency of grade level standards," said Benton. "We will continue to monitor, record and report attendance."
Students can expect to complete approximately six hours of instruction per day – which is exactly what they would receive if they were in classrooms. That does not mean that the teachers will be lecturing for six hours because that’s not what happens at school. Students should expect to be engaged in learning for six hours per day.