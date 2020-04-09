DuBOIS — Participation in the DuBois Area School District’s free breakfast and lunch grab-and-go program continues to increase, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
On March 17, the district implemented a Monday through Friday “grab-and-go” meal program for its students and served 337 students. Now, four weeks later, participation in the program is averaging close to 800 students per day, said Benton.
As of Tuesday, the district has served 6,423 students 12,846 meals plus additional food three days a week.
“As the needs of our students continue to increase, so does the support from our food service department and community,” said Benton.
To meet the demand, Benton said the district has called back its part-time cafeteria staff to help the district nourish its students in need.
“We have also been very fortunate to have the support of We Care for Kids, several local churches and numerous volunteers that deliver meals to students within our school community, said Benton. “Howie Allen of Walmart and the Second Harvest Food Pantry have provided us with additional food items for families in need on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These items are available for pickup with the free meals from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until the items are gone.”
Lately, said Benton, several families have been arriving as early as 10:30 a.m. to obtain the food items.
“Words cannot express how grateful we are to work collaboratively with our community to provide for those in need,” said Benton.
Benton said she has also been contacted by numerous others in the community who are on standby in the event that the current staff and community volunteers are unable to keep up with the demand.
“While we hope that we will be able to return to a sense of normalcy for everyone soon, we are preparing to provide for the needs of our students as long as our services are needed,” said Benton. “This has truly been a team effort. We could never do what we do for our students without the support of the community. Thank you to everyone that has placed service before themselves and to everyone that has extended a hand of compassion and generosity to our students.”