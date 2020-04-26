DuBOIS — The graduation date for the DuBois Area High School Class of 2020 has been tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 29.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said most of the ceremony will be prerecorded with a link being made available to the public.
The action came at last week's virtual DuBois Area School Board meeting.
The planned graduation is an attempt to adhere to current guidelines limiting social gatherings and yet to allow the 2020 graduates the opportunity to participate in the commencement ceremony, Benton said.
Benton said all speeches and student performances will be filmed in advance using the services and equipment offered by staff members of the Tri County Church beginning the week of May 4.
After caps and gowns arrive, which is expected to be May 11, graduates and their immediate family members will arrive at previously scheduled times at a district venue, said Benton. The district plans to use either Mansell Stadium or, in case of rain, the middle school gymnasium or auditorium. Students will be filmed having their name announced, walking across the field or stage, and picking up their diploma. A professional photographer will be present to capture the moment and take any additional pictures requested by the graduate with their immediate family members.
Benton said the time slots will be at 10-minute intervals in order to avoid social gathering and maintain vigilance at social distancing. The goal is to film all of the graduates and get them photographed in their caps and gowns between Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18. All videos including speeches, student recognition, performances, and each graduate receiving his or her diploma will be compiled by Brennan Bell of Tri County Church, who has volunteered his talents to produce the virtual ceremony video.
On the evening of May 29, graduates will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school parking lot to line up for a planned automobile parade of graduates using a designated route in the community. The parade will end at a site yet to be determined.
The district is in the process of trying to secure a large parking lot where a large outdoor screen will be set up for the Class of 2020 and their families to remain in their cars in a drive-in style to set up the video for graduation for the ceremony that would be created by Bell. The district is also working with Penn State DuBois officials, who have offered to let the district borrow their large outdoor inflatable screens.
The plan is for Sunny 106 to broadcast the graduation ceremony live May 29.
"We are very excited to report that all of our graduates will have a 2-foot-by-3-foot banner placed in honor of them facing Liberty Boulevard in the coming weeks, and those banners, that was an idea that the students had," said Benton. The banner will include the student's name, their yearbook picture and they will say the Class of 2020.
The senior class and student council will be purchasing the banners through their student activity accounts.
Benton thanked the graduation planning committee, which includes Lauren McLaughlin, Mandi Bell, the high school administration and counselors and secretary Jennifer Lettie, who Benton said has been instrumental in helping with the plans. She also acknowledged the senior class officers, Cullen Corle, Sophia Maloney, Alexia Forbes and Keith Fatula, who have been meeting with the committee since April 15.