DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board has unanimously approved an agreement between the district and Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates for architectural services in connection with a proposed Oklahoma Elementary School renovation project.
The architectural firm’s Pennsylvania office is in Mechanicsburg.
In February, the board sought requests for proposals for architectural and engineering services for the potential renovation of the elementary school.
If the district chooses to start a project at Oklahoma Elementary, the construction document must be awarded by July 1, 2021, so that the district can remain eligible for PlanCon reimbursement. PlanCon is a state program which reimburses school districts a portion of what is spent on a given construction project.
Three options the district has explored previously with regard to Oklahoma is as follows:
- Basic renovation: Approximate cost of $7,305,620 million, with an estimated maximum PlanCon reimbursement of $2.75 million.
- Renovate and expand: Approximate cost of $14,040,495, with an estimated maximum PlanCon reimbursement of $3.75 million. The addition would include a gymnasium and a four-classroom addition. Superintendent Wendy Benton said previously she doesn’t believe it is necessary to add four classrooms. She said perhaps adding two classrooms is a possibility.
- Renovate and expand, adding six classrooms: Approximate cost of $15,132,495, and estimated maximum PlanCon reimbursement of $4.25 million. Benton has also said this is more than what the district needs with regard to the additional classrooms.
Oklahoma Elementary, which is located at 1032 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, was built in 1951, with an addition in 1975 and another in 1994. Oklahoma is also comprised of three roofs, with one done in 1994, one in 1997 and another in 2006. The square footage of Oklahoma is 41,500 square feet and it is set on 6 acres.