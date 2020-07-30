DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, approved the Health and Safety Plan for the marching band for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, Superintendent Wendy Benton was authorized to revise the plan as deemed necessary with the understanding that any revisions will be presented to the board for approval at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
The plan was approved in an 8-1 vote, with Director David Schwab voting against it. He said it’s his opinion that like the phasing in of sports, which was approved at last month’s meeting, things are moving too fast.
Directors voting in favor of the plan included Larry Salone, Jeff Madinger, Dustan Dodd, Albert Varacallo III, Sam Armagost, Robert Wachob, Mark Gilga and Gil Barker.
The guidance for the health plan is preliminary. As more public health information is available, the administration may work with impacted entities to release further guidance which could impact the fall season.
Recommendations for all phases for marching band are as follows:
- All staff and students will undergo a COVID-19 health screening prior to any rehearsal, event, or group meeting.
- Healthy hygiene practices and social distancing will be promoted and encouraged.
- Rehearsal facilities will be cleaned prior to arrival and after rehearsals and band gatherings. High touch areas will be cleaned more often to the greatest extent feasible.
- Students must bring their own water bottles. Water bottles may not be shared.
- Instruments, equipment and sheet music should not be shared without proper cleaning and disinfecting including drumsticks and color guard equipment.
- Students will be required to keep their instrument/equipment in their own designated case/protective covering.
- Appropriate social distancing will be maintained in warm-up/staging areas during contests and events.
- Changes to seating capacity and social distancing may be necessary for each venue and will be determined as recommendations are released by the local and state governments.
- DASD will evaluate each request to attend an overnight and/or out of state event and follow all local/state government guidelines on a case by case basis.
Benton also discussed how Gov. Tom Wolf’s Targeted Mitigation Order applies to schools.
She said the order does not apply to classroom settings but does apply to school activities outside of the classroom that are not related to educational instruction. School activities and gatherings not related to educational instruction that are held indoors are limited to no more than 25 people. This includes meetings, assemblies, etc. Activities and gatherings held outdoors are limited to no more than 250 people.
Benton also said the governor’s mitigation order also applies to school sports.
Indoor sporting events and gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited. Outdoor sporting events and gatherings of more than 250 persons are prohibited, she said. The maximum occupancy limit includes coaches, athletes, staff, and spectators. Without spectators, the number of coaches, athletes and staff for football is approximately 189, she said.
Benton said the use of communal spaces will be scheduled by grade level or by classrooms to limit interactions. The district will make reasonable accommodations for staff to the greatest extent feasible upon receipt of medical documentation from the employee’s health or rehabilitation professional.