DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District will be partnering with a local pharmacy to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to school employees who are eligible through Phase 1A.
At last Thursday’s board meeting, Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked Bill Drahushak, RPh, of DuBois Drug & Wellness, who helped the district secure a vaccination clinic.
“I want to be very clear. It’s only for the DASD essential employees that are eligible through phase 1A, and we are going to be working with DuBois Drug & Wellness,” said Benton. “We have 160 individuals who are eligible, and we have been working very hard to try to secure a vaccine for them. We are just so grateful for the opportunity to partner with DuBois Drug & Wellness.”
At the Jan. 21 board work session, Benton mentioned the possibility of holding a vaccination clinic onsite at the school for teachers and other staff members who wanted the vaccine once they were eligible. However, with the focus being on vaccinating those ages 75 year old and older and the limited supply of vaccine, that type of clinic has been put on hold.
Phase 1A is the first vaccine distribution step. The vaccine is currently being distributed to:
- Long-term care facility residents
Health care personnel including, but not limited to:
- Emergency medical service personnel
- Nurses
- Nursing assistants
- Physicians
- Dentists
- Dental hygienists
- Chiropractors
- Therapists
- Phlebotomists
- Pharmacists
- Technicians
- Pharmacy technicians
- Health professions students and trainees
- Direct support professionals
- Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities
- Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility
- Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients
- Persons ages 65 and older
Persons ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus