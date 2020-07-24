DuBOIS — Parents or guardians of students in the DuBois Area School District will be responsible for choosing the best option for their child's education when the new school year begins next month.
While presenting the district's Health and Safety Plan for the 2020-21 school year, which was approved by directors at Thursday's meeting, Superintendent Wendy Benton said the teacher leadership and administration have worked very hard together to provide four options for families for instructional delivery.
"No one knows their child better than the child's parent or guardian," said Benton. "It's important to recognize and to stress that parents are responsible for choosing the best option for their child's education."
Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson discussed the four options for instructional delivery: In-person, in-school instruction;
In-person, in-school instruction
Students attend school every day for in-person instruction prepared and facilitated by DASD teachers. The instruction will follow the rigorous, high-quality DASD Board approved, standards aligned curriculum, Matson said.
Distance learning
Students will access the curriculum from home through Google Classroom. The instruction will be prepared and facilitated by DASD teachers. The instruction will follow the rigorous, high-quality DASD Board approved, standards aligned curriculum, said Matson. Chromebooks and/or hotspots will be provided to students in need of a device or internet access.
A blend between in-person, in-school instruction as well as distance learning
Students will access the rigorous, high-quality DASD Board approved, standards aligned curriculum and benefit from instruction prepared and facilitated by DASD teachers through Google Classroom, said Matson.
Students will have the option to attend selected classes in person for hands-on applications (science labs, Advanced Placement, wood shop, family consumer science, etc.) and to receive in-person instructional support.
DASD Virtual Academy
Students enroll in the DASD Virtual Academy under the leadership of Director Carla Penman. This option may also be utilized as an option for credit recovery. Instruction will be provided through Edmentum.
Edmentum utilizes Calvert’s blended learning for elementary students and Plato Courseware for secondary students. Through Calvert’s blended learning and Plato Courseware, this option provides high-quality, standards-aligned K-12 digital curriculum delivered by state educators.
Benton said special education services and supports, Title I services, and gifted educational support will be provided within all learning options.
"This plan is formulated under the circumstances today," said Benton. "As of July 22, Gov. Wolf has not yet decided if the decision to reopen schools will remain at the local level or if he will mandate virtual learning state-wide. Regardless of the decision, we are prepared to fulfill our district’s mission: to teach today’s learners to be tomorrow’s leaders."